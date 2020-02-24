UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Mainly dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat districts and Malamjaba.

During last 24 hours,the weather remained dry in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Kurram districts and Malamjaba.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was -04�C in Kalam.

