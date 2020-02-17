UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry, Windy Weather Expected In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday said mainly dry and windy weather condition is expected in most parts of the region, while in hilly areas the weather is expected to remain cold

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday said mainly dry and windy weather condition is expected in most parts of the region, while in hilly areas the weather is expected to remain cold.

During last 24 hours weather remained dry and windy in most parts of the province.

Lowest temperature recorded during this time span was -08 C in Kalam.

