Mainly Hot And Dry Weather For Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Mainly hot and dry weather for next 24 hours

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at one or two places in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Makran divisions. Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Chakwal 23, Lahore (AP) 01, Sahiwal Trace, Balochistan: Lasbella 04.

