Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04mm), Murree 02, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 03, Kalam, Dir (Upper) 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Babusar, Gilgit 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Jacobabad 47C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khairpur and Bahawalpur 46 C.