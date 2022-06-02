UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04mm), Murree 02, Chakwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 03, Kalam, Dir (Upper) 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Babusar, Gilgit 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Jacobabad 47C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khairpur and Bahawalpur 46 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Jacobabad Chakwal Khairpur Dadu Dir Rohri

Recent Stories

Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand ..

Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand Military Cooperation - Defense ..

48 seconds ago
 Tanveer acknowledges WFP in addressing Pak numerou ..

Tanveer acknowledges WFP in addressing Pak numerous issues

51 seconds ago
 Media should counter propaganda, highlights CPEC's ..

Media should counter propaganda, highlights CPEC's benefits: NA Speaker

52 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia introduces visit visa for Umrah in 24 ..

Saudi Arabia introduces visit visa for Umrah in 24 hours

54 seconds ago
 Solid management company to be set up in Sargodha: ..

Solid management company to be set up in Sargodha: commissioner

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA determines power tariff for FY 2022-23

NEPRA determines power tariff for FY 2022-23

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.