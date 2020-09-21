UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot weather in lower parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot weather in lower parts.

Hot and dry weather also expected in Islamabad. During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 44C, Nurpur thal, Lasbella, Sukhur and Dadu 42C.

