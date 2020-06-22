UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast

The Pakistan Meterological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during next 24 hours

However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Islamabad and Kashmir during evening/night.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Islamabad and Kashmir during evening/night.

During the past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, and very hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore. The rainfall recorded in mm: Sialkot (City 21, A/P 01), Narowal 18, Lahore (City 05, A/P 04).

The highest maximum recorded on Monday were 47C in Mohenjodaro, 46C each in Dadu, Nokkundi and Bhakkar.

