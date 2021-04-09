Mainly hot & dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during the next 24 hours.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.0 degree centigrade and 1.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.