Mainly Hot & Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 06.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

More Stories From Weather

