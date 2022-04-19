UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.

0 degrees centigrade and 6.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However rain received in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin, Kalat, Zhob, Khuzdar, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Barkhan, Gwadar and Nokkundi districts.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Zhob Barkhan Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Ziarat Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

30 minutes ago
 PPP to take full part in Balochistan LB elections: ..

PPP to take full part in Balochistan LB elections: Naveed Tajik

26 seconds ago
 300 bags of wheat seized

300 bags of wheat seized

28 seconds ago
 Russian Oil Tanker Detained in Greece En Route Fro ..

Russian Oil Tanker Detained in Greece En Route From Turkey - Marine Traffic

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan Olympic Association conducts online doing ..

Pakistan Olympic Association conducts online doing workshop

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.