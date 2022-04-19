Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.

0 degrees centigrade and 6.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However rain received in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin, Kalat, Zhob, Khuzdar, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Barkhan, Gwadar and Nokkundi districts.