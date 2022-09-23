Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 4.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.