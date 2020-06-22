UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 11.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

