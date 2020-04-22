UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast on Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday However light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday However light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country.

During past 24 hour weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Sh.Benazirabd 44C and Mithi 43C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab

Recent Stories

Trudeau Approval Rating Increases to 54%, Highest ..

3 minutes ago

North Korean Leader's Younger Sister Speculated to ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice, seeks report from RPO ..

3 minutes ago

President for ensuring live telecast of Taraweeh p ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Head Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With Minister ..

7 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Tops 18,000 Af ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.