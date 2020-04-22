Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday However light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.
According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country.
During past 24 hour weather remained dry in most parts of the country.
Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Sh.Benazirabd 44C and Mithi 43C.