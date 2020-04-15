Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave still affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 94, Lower 65), Kalam 83, Chitral 77, Saidusharif 46, Malamjabba 44, Mirkhani 42, Parachinar 33, Chirat 20, Peshawar (City 17, AP 15), Kakul 14, Balakot, Bannu 13, Pattan 11, D.

I.Khan 04,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 25, Gilgit 12, Bunji 06, Skardu 04, Gupis 03, Chillas 02, Punjab: Murree 22, Islamabad (Zp 06, AP 01), Kashmir: Gahridupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 07, Rawalakot 04 and Balochistan: Quetta 01.

Highest maximum temperature's (�C) were recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad 43�C and Mithi 42�C.