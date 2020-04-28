Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, south Balochistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, south Balochistan and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in districts of Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwha: Saidu Sharif 31, Malam jabba, Bannu 13, Balakot 10, Dir (upper 06, lower 05), D.

I Khan 04, Astore 01, Punjab: Islamabad: Zero point 15, Airport 11, Golra 19, Bokra 07, Said pur 08, Rawalpindi: Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 12, Jhang 13, Jhelum 12, Gujrat, Murree 07, Joharabad 06, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 02), Bhakkar, Faisalabad 03, Noor Pur Thal , Khanewal 02, T.T Singh, Gujranwala, Kasur, M.B Din 01 Kashmir: Muzaffarbad 21, Kotli 12, Brarkot 11, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dopatta 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Jaccoababad 45C.