UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Sindh, central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 40, City 37), Garidupatta 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 17, Kakul 11, Dir 03, Balakot 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 08, Sindh: Mithi 05, Punjab: D. G Khan and Kasur 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjo-daro 46, Jacobabad, Dadu 45, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Sibbi 44.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Kasur Larkana Jacobabad Dadu Dir Barkhan Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Rohri Balakot All From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Lockdowns averted 3 million deaths in 11 European ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for st ..

3 minutes ago

Industry minister reviews anti-corona SOPs impleme ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.