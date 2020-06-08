Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Sindh, central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 40, City 37), Garidupatta 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 17, Kakul 11, Dir 03, Balakot 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 08, Sindh: Mithi 05, Punjab: D. G Khan and Kasur 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjo-daro 46, Jacobabad, Dadu 45, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Sibbi 44.