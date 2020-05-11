Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Balochistan, Upper Punjab 11 May 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab and Kashmir. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 26, Parachinar 14, Malam Jabba 09, Mirkhani, Kakul, Balakot 04, Syed Sharif 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 01), Rawalkot 03, Garhi Dupatta 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Airport) , Golra, Bokra 03, Zerpoint 02) and Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02).

Today's highest maximum recordedTemperature's (C) at Dadu 46C and Sibbi 45C.