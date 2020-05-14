UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KP, Islamabad, G-B, Kashmir 14 May 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday. While rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday. While rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is present over upper and central part and likely to persist next (24-36) Hours.

During past 24 hour, rain- thunderstorm occurred in most districts of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded in (mm) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 118, Balakot 58, Dir ( Lower Dir 31, Upper 28), Malamjabba 30, Chirat 29, Parachinar 19, Saidusharif 17, Mirkhani 16, Chitral 14, Kalam 12, Pattan 07, D.

I Khan, Mohmand Dam 01, Punjab: Islamabad( Bokra 104, Z.P 81, Golra 49, Saidpur 47, A/P 34), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 87, Chaklala A/P62 ),Murree 64, T.T Singh 26, Hafizabad, Narowal 19,Chakwal 16, Attock10, Lahore (Airport 09, City 05), Sialkot(City 07, A/P 04), Gujrat, M.B Din, D.G.Khan, Kasur 06, Okara, Khanpur, Gujranawala, Faisalabad 04, Jhang, Kot Addu 03, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah 01, Balochistan: Zhob 17, Kalat 13, Quetta (City 10, SM 07), Barkhan 07, Nokkundi 03, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 43, Muzaffarabad (A/P 41, City 27), Rawalakot 39, Kotli 35,, Sindh: Jacobabad 02.

