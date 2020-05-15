UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KP, G-B, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hours rain, wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall in milimeter (mm) were recorded at Islamabad (Bokra 105, ZP 83, Saidpur, Golra 51, AP 36), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 86, Chaklala 71), Murree 78, Chakwal 33, Attock 29, Narowal 19, Kasur 08, Okara 06, Lahore (AP 04, City 02), Sialkot (AP 04, City 01), D.

G.Khan 04, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad 03, Gujrat 02, M.B.Din, Jhelum, T.T.Singh, Gujaranwala, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanupur 01, Muzaffarabad (AP 49, City 34), Garhidupatta 48, Rawalakot 40, Kotli 38, Kakul 42, Balakot 29, Cherat 26, Malamjabba 21, Dir (Lower 18, Upper 17), Saidu Sharif 18, Tahktbai 16, Mirkhani, Kalam 14, D.I.Khan 09, Parachinar 07, Chitral 05, Peshawar (City 02, AP 01), Bagrote 08, Gupis 04, Bunji, Astore 03, Gilgit, Skardu 01, Sindh: Sukkur 07, Rohri 02 and Barkhan 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C):Turbat 43C, Mithi and Padidan 42C.

