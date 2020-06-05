UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KP, Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punjab

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain- wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab including Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night hours. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh.

A Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Kashmir: Garhi dopatta 14, Rawalakot 04, Punjab :Chakwal 11, Bahawalnagr 04, Faisalabad 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjodarro, Jacobabad, Dadu 45, Turbat, Dalbandin 44, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Sukkur 43.

