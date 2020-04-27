Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at scaterred places 27 Apr 2020

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir. Hailstorm may also occur at isolated places.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from today evening to Tuesday.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts parts of the country. However, rain (mm) were recorded in Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 25, Airport 15), Kotli 12, Rawalkot 09, Garhi Dupatta 05, Punjab: Murree 13, Islamabad (Golra 14, Saidpur, ZP 07, Bokra 05), Sialkot 03, Gujarat 02, Jhelum 01 , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10, Kakul 08, Malamjabba 06, Dir 05, Saidusharif 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Sh. Benazirabad 47C, Dadu and Sakrand 45C.

