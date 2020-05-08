Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper KP, AJK, G-B

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Noorpur Thal 07, Chakwal, Khanewal 01, Malamjabba 01, Rawalakot 02, Garhidupatta 01mm.

Today's recorded highest maximum Temperature's (C) were at Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad 46C, Sibbi and Mohenjodaro 45C.