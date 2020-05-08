UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Upper KP, AJK, G-B

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:01 AM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper KP, AJK, G-B

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Noorpur Thal 07, Chakwal, Khanewal 01, Malamjabba 01, Rawalakot 02, Garhidupatta 01mm.

Today's recorded highest maximum Temperature's (C) were at Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad 46C, Sibbi and Mohenjodaro 45C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Chakwal Khanewal Rawalakot Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

3 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

18 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.