Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper KP, Pothohar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of country today.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Sh. Benazirabad 46C, Jaccobabad and Chhor 45C.