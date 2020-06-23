UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain In Scattered Places

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain in scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan.

However, rain -thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in Pothohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 Hour, Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of country, while very hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Balakot and Muzaffarabad. Rainfall(mm): Balakot 30, Islamabad (Saidpur 22), Muzaffarabad 05.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjodaro 47, Dadu, Nokkundi, Dalbadin and Bhakkar 46C.

