Mainly hot & dry weather in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.0 degree centigrade and 1.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.