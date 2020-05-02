UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Is Expected In Most Parts Of The Country Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:12 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today

Wind and rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper & southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during daytime, Metrological department said here on Saturday.

However, wind and rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper & southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night.

Rain accompanied by strong wind in different parts of Punjab including Lahore and its adjacent areas on Saturday morning turned the weather pleasant. Moderate rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas. The rain just before Sehri time in Lahore turned the weather pleasant.

More than 85 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to rain in Lahore, plunging most parts of the city into darkness.

Residents also faced hardships in preparation of Sehri due to power outage.

In addition, rain wind-thunderstorm was also reported from Faisalabad, Sukheke, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Khanqah Dogran, Sangla Hill, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Muridke, Chenabnagar, Safdarabad and Kasur.

At least four persons were wounded when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Faisalabad. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit sixteen and Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Injured Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Punjab Murree Chiniot Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Muzaffarabad Muridke From

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 417 after 18, 235 cases of Cor ..

13 minutes ago

IMF approves emergency loan for Ecuador

10 minutes ago

Russia Conducts Over 3.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Since S ..

10 minutes ago

Washington approves virus drug as US states ease l ..

23 minutes ago

Congress panel calls on Amazon chief Bezos to test ..

23 minutes ago

Saqlain recollects how Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Wau ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.