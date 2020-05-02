Mainly hot, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during daytime, Metrological department said here on Saturday.

However, wind and rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper & southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night.

Rain accompanied by strong wind in different parts of Punjab including Lahore and its adjacent areas on Saturday morning turned the weather pleasant. Moderate rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas. The rain just before Sehri time in Lahore turned the weather pleasant.

More than 85 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to rain in Lahore, plunging most parts of the city into darkness.

Residents also faced hardships in preparation of Sehri due to power outage.

In addition, rain wind-thunderstorm was also reported from Faisalabad, Sukheke, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Khanqah Dogran, Sangla Hill, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Muridke, Chenabnagar, Safdarabad and Kasur.

At least four persons were wounded when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Faisalabad. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit sixteen and Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.