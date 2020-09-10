UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:42 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts of the country

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at few districts in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to MET office.

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the country as Bhoun (Chakwal) 13mm, Peshawar 5mm.

Similarly maximum temperature was recorded as Turbat 44C, Sukkur 41C, Khanpur and Dadu 40C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Turbat Sukkur Chakwal Dadu Khanpur

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

16 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

37 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

46 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

54 minutes ago

FDA to auction 49 commercial, residential plots in ..

4 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1371.380 kg drugs in 18 operations; arr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.