Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at few districts in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to MET office.

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the country as Bhoun (Chakwal) 13mm, Peshawar 5mm.

Similarly maximum temperature was recorded as Turbat 44C, Sukkur 41C, Khanpur and Dadu 40C.