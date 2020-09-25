Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts of KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that partly cloudy weather condition with chances of rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Swat, Upper & lower Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda.

Similarly, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts were likely to witness partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

While highest 39 � C temperatures was recorded in Bannu and D.I.Khan during the last 24 hours.