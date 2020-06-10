Mainly Hot, dry weather prevailed in province

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded during past 24 hours at 19.0 degree centigrade and 13.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.