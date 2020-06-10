UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Province

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Mainly Hot, dry weather prevailed in province

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded during past 24 hours at 19.0 degree centigrade and 13.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.