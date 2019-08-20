Mainly hot, dry weather to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kalam 09mm, Pattan 08mm, Parachinar 04mm, Saidu Sahrif, Malamjabba 03mm, Dir 01mm, Balochistan: Barkhan 09mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05, A/P Trace), Gilgit Baltistan:Gilgit, Bagrote 03mm and Hunza 02mm,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 42�C, Sukkur & Rohri 41�C.