Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country 24 Aug 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Metorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain, wind and thunderstorm were expected at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain and thunderstorm were expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The maximum rainfall recorded in Chakwal 23mm, Lahore 01mm,Sahiwal trace and Lasbella 04mm.

The highest temperature recoded was Sibbi 43C, Nokkundi, Sukkur, Dadu and Dalbandin 41C.

