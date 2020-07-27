UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country, Rain At Scattered Places

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts of country, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the the country. However, rain wind/thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Meanwhile, rain is expected in coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

During past 24 hours, rain wind/thundershowers occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C) Nukundi 45, Sibbi, Dalbandin 44 and Noorpur thal 43.

Rainfall recorded in milimeter, Sindh: Karachi Met Complex 10mm, Surjani Town 01, North Karachi 34, Jinnah Terminal 01, Kemari 88, A/P 50, Nazimabad 34, Chha Chhoro 43, Islamkot 16, Mirpur Khas 15, Badin 13, Chhor, Thatta 12, Hyderabad 12, Punjab: Murree 15, Bahawalnagar 02, Lahore (A / P02, City Trace), Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad 01 Balochistan: Ziarat 19, Panjgur, Turbat 03, Quetta (SM04, PBO Trace) Muslim Bagh, Kharan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 06, Malam Jabba 04 Gilgit Baltistan: Astor 04 mm.

