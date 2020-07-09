Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most southern parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Karachi, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot & humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded during last 24 hours in Kashmir Rawalakot 08, Kotli 05 Punjab: Islamabad Zero point 12, Golra 09, Bokra 04 Rawalpindi: Shamsabad 10, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 04, Lower 02), Pattan 03, Kalam 02 Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 06, Surjani 05, Airport, University Road, Kemari 04, North Karachi 03, Masroor Base, Landhi, Jinnah Terminal 02, Gulshan Hadid 01).

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 45, Nokundi, Dalbandin and Mohenojodaro 44.