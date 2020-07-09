UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:36 AM

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most southern parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most southern parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Karachi, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot & humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded during last 24 hours in Kashmir Rawalakot 08, Kotli 05 Punjab: Islamabad Zero point 12, Golra 09, Bokra 04 Rawalpindi: Shamsabad 10, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 04, Lower 02), Pattan 03, Kalam 02 Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 06, Surjani 05, Airport, University Road, Kemari 04, North Karachi 03, Masroor Base, Landhi, Jinnah Terminal 02, Gulshan Hadid 01).

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 45, Nokundi, Dalbandin and Mohenojodaro 44.

