Mainly Hot & Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 08:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast/South Punjab and Northeast Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts.
During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather remained in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in South East Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast/south Punjab.
The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Khuzdar 18mm, Kashmir: Kotli 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Mirkhani 02, Punjab: Bahawalnagar 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad), Toba Tek Singh, Jhelum and Okara 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 41C, Nokundi, Tarbat, Dadu, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 40C.
