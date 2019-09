Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists in most parts: Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) on Monday forcast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, a MET office reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) on Monday forcast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, a MET office reported.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh; Shaheed Benazirabad 58mm, Mithi 48mm, Karachi Surjani 41mm, North Karachi 39mm, Saddar 25mm, Nazimabad 19mm, Faisal base, Jinnah Terminal 16mm, MOS 13mm, University road 07mm, Masroor 02mm), Sakrand 41mm, Kaloi 35mm, Chhor 22mm, Mirpur Khas 21mm, Badin 06mm, Hyderabad 05mm, Islamkot 03mm, Diplo, Nagarparkar 02mm, Punjab; Khanewal 38mm, Lahore (City 31, AP 22), Narowal 24mm, Bahawalnager, Okara 16mm, Sialkot 08mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 07, Golra 05, Bokra 03), Mangla 05mm, Jhelum 06mm, Kasur, Faislabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala 03mm, M.

B Din 02mm, R.Y Khan 04mm, Balochistan; Khuzdar 17mm, Barkhan 07mm, Sibbi 06mm and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Takht Bai 05mm, Cherat 04mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Dir 01mm Kashmir Kotli 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat 44�C, D.I.Khan, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad and Bhakkar 41�C.