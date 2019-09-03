Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists during next 24 hours: Met office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forcast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forcast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during (evening/night), a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh Karachi (Kemari 32mm, Landhi 24mm, Faisal Base 14mm, Saddar 11mm, Jinnah Terminal 08mm, MOS, University Road, Sarjani 07mm, Masroor Base 04mm, Nazimabad 02mm),Mithi 30mm, Kaloi 25mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 12mm, Thatta, Badin 11mm, Dadu 10mm, Padidan 07mm, Chhor 06mm, Jaccobabad 03mm, islam Kot 02mm, Diplo 01mm,Balochistan Khuzdar 16mm, Lasbella 10mm, Sibbi 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat, Dalbandin, Dadu 41 & Nokkundi 40�C.