UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persists During Next 24 Hours: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:51 PM

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists during next 24 hours: Met office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forcast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forcast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during (evening/night), a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh Karachi (Kemari 32mm, Landhi 24mm, Faisal Base 14mm, Saddar 11mm, Jinnah Terminal 08mm, MOS, University Road, Sarjani 07mm, Masroor Base 04mm, Nazimabad 02mm),Mithi 30mm, Kaloi 25mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 12mm, Thatta, Badin 11mm, Dadu 10mm, Padidan 07mm, Chhor 06mm, Jaccobabad 03mm, islam Kot 02mm, Diplo 01mm,Balochistan Khuzdar 16mm, Lasbella 10mm, Sibbi 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat, Dalbandin, Dadu 41 & Nokkundi 40�C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Road Kohat Turbat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Thatta Badin Dadu Malakand Khuzdar Dalbandin Landhi Saddar

Recent Stories

PM Johnson faces parliament showdown over fate of ..

26 seconds ago

Australia look to Smith after England 'steal' Ashe ..

4 minutes ago

Hungary charges Syrian IS suspect with imam behead ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine votes to lift immunity for lawmakers

4 minutes ago

Rs16.770 billion NHP payment pending for KPK: Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Pound strikes near three-year dollar low on Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.