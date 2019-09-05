Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persists During Next 24 Hours: MET Office
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:09 PM
Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.
Rainfall recorded in Sindh Diplo 45mm, Mithi 18mm, Islamkot, Kaloi 06mm, Chachro, Nagarparkar 02mm, Punjab Narowal 36mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pattan 30mm, Dir 03mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded in D.I.Khan 44�C and Bhakkar 43�C.