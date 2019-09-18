UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persists In Next 24 Hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir while at isolated places in Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions during this time span, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rainfall recorded in Punjab remained Sargodha (A/p 16mm, City 09mm), Jhang 01mm and Kashmir Rawalakot 06mm.

On Wednesday maximum temperatures was recorded in Sibbi 43�C, Turbat, Dadu 42�C and D.I.Khan 41�C.

