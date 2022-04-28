UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In KP: Met

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Mainly hot, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts, says a morning report issued by the meteorological center here on Thursday.

Dust raising wind is also expected in plain areas of the province.

Day temperatures are expected to remain 5 to 7 degree above normal in plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province. However, rain thunderstorm with strong wind occurred at a few places in Khyber district.

