Mainly hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand and Bajaur districts.

Weather conditions are attributed to synaptic situation that shows monsoon currents penetrating in lower parts of the country and a shallow westerly wave over upper parts.

Met office also predicted mostly cloudy weather with thunderstorm and rain at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan.