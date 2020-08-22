UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Most Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Mainly hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of KP

Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday forecast mainly hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand and Bajaur districts.

Weather conditions are attributed to synaptic situation that shows monsoon currents penetrating in lower parts of the country and a shallow westerly wave over upper parts.

Met office also predicted mostly cloudy weather with thunderstorm and rain at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Weather Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Shangla

Recent Stories

Deptts put on high alert to monitor water level at ..

1 minute ago

Navalny's Transportation Expensive, Costs Covered ..

3 minutes ago

Security tightens in Sukkur division

3 minutes ago

Three women injured in roof collapsed

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 274 others: ..

3 minutes ago

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.