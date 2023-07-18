Mainly hot weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and humid weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and humid weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.0 degree centigrade and 13.7 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.

The Met Office also reported that Khuzdar received rain 6.8 mm in the area.