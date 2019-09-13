Mainly hot weather forecast in country 13 Sep 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Synoptic Situation:weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 02 to 03 days.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 02), Mangla 02, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01) and KP: Chirat 04 during last 24 hours.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were remained at Sibbi 44C, Bhakkar 42C and Layyah 41C.