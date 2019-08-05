UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places Including Islamabad 05 Aug 2019

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:22 PM

Mainly hot weather forecast, rain at isolated places including Islamabad 05 Aug 2019

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at isolated places including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at isolated places including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is also expected at Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions and Kashmir, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Kashmir during past 24 hours.

Rainfalls (mm) were recorded at Kashmir: Rawalakot 21, Kotli 10, Garidupatta 01, Punjab: Sialkot and Murree 11 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were remained at Nokkundi 47C, Dalbandin 46C and Sibbi 45C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.

