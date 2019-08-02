Mainly hot weather forecast, rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places 02 Aug 2019

UrduPoint.com
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places inclduing Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places inclduing Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places including Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfalls (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Gujranwala 68, Kasur 57, Hafizabad 24, Lahore (AP13, City 10), D.G.khan 04, Multan, M.B.Din 03, Attock 02, Bahawalnager, Noorpurthal, Layyah 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 22, Khuzdar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 13, City 03), Kotli 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 05, Peshawar 04 and Upper Dir 02 during past 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were remained at Nokkundi, Dalbandin 45C, Pattan and Dadu 43C.

Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

