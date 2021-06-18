UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot Weather In Most Parts Of The Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

The Meteorological Office on Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Office on Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to Met Office Islamabad, continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. Moist currents were penetrating in lower Sindh.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C) was 46 in Sibbi, 42 in Turbat and Joharabad.

