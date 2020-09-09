UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Noorpur Thal 46, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 13.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat 42C, Sibbi and Padidan 41C.

