Mainly Hot,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm likely in few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum temperature's (�C)recorded Turbat 44�C, Dadu, Sukkur & Bahawalnagar 40�C.

