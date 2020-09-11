Mainly hot,dry weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm likely in few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum temperature's (�C)recorded Turbat 44�C, Dadu, Sukkur & Bahawalnagar 40�C.

