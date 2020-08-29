Mainly hot,humid weather forecast

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershowers expected in northeastern/south Punjab, Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,the MET office reported.

Isolated heavy falls also likely to occur in southeastern Sindh and south Punjab.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-Hadeed 84, Saddi Town 06, Jinnah Terminal 06, Faisal Base Trace ), Thatta 13, Mithi 11, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 07, Rawalakot 04, Muzaffarabad 03, Kotli 02, Punjab: Sialkot ( City 27, AP 01), Narowal, Khanewal 17, Murree 11, Sahiwal 05, M.

B.Din 02, Gujranwala, Multan, Kasur 01, Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul14, Cherat 11, Saidu Sharif 07, Malamjabba 06, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 11, Astore 07, Chilas 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (�C): Turbat 41�C, Dalbandin 39�C and Nokkundi38� C.

