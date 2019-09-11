Mainly Hot,humid Weather Likely During Next 24 Hours In Most Parts:MET Office
Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night, a MET office reported.
Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 45�C, Turbat 44�C, Noorpur Thal 43�C and Dadu 42�C.