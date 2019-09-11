Mainly hot,humid weather likely during next 24 hours in most parts:MET office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night, a MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 45�C, Turbat 44�C, Noorpur Thal 43�C and Dadu 42�C.