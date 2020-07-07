Mainly hot,humid weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershowers expected in Lower Sindh, Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 43, Faisal Base 26, North Nazimabad 22, Masroor Base 12, Met Observatory 10, Jinnah Terminal 09, Landi 03, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani Town, Met Complex 01), Balochistan: Zhob 15, Lahore Mughalpura 03,Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperature's (C): Turbat 45, Sibbi and Hafizabad 42C.