Mainly Hot,humid Weather Likely To Prevail During Next 24 Hours:MET Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Mainly hot,humid weather likely to prevail during next 24 hours:MET Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, Met office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab M.B.Din 16mm, Sindh Karachi (University Road, Jinnah Terminal 04mm), Sukkur 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drosh 04mm, Balochistan Lasbella 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in D.I.Khan 43�C, Bhakkar 42�C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Sibbi & Chillas 41�C.

